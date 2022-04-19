Bengaluru: Electronics City Metro Neo network with 10 stations on the anvil

To solve last-mile connectivity issues, the Electronics City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) has proposed Bengaluru’s first Metro Neo network, a 5-km network connecting tech companies with two upcoming stations on the Yellow Line (RV Road-Bommasandra) of the Bengaluru Metro.

A trolleybus system with overhead electric traction, the Metro Neo network in Bengaluru is likely to be called ‘Tech Halli Express’, according to officials. “The Metro Neo network is now planned to have a 5-km network in the first phase with 10 stations — Infosys Foundation, Konappana Agrahara Station, Timken, Velankani, 3M India, Phase-3, Wipro, Infosys, Interflex, Electronics, Happiest Minds, Electronics City Metro Station,” an ELCITA official told The Indian Express.

“The Metro Neo service consists of electric bus coaches; their lengths varying from 18 to 25 metres with a carrying capacity of 250 passengers at a time. These buses will have rubber tyres and draw power from an overhead electric wire similar to railways or trams and will have elevated roads,” said the official.

According to officials, Metro Neo coaches will be lighter and smaller than conventional Metro trains. They will be completely air-conditioned and equipped with automatic door-closing system, level boarding, comfortable seats, announcement system and information system with electronic display, said officials who added that a detailed project report on the proposal will be prepared within six months.

The Centre had last year made a sizeable budgetary allocation in the Union budget for Metro Neo which is considered to be a low-cost urban rail transit system aimed at cities with a population of less than 10 lakh or suburbs of bigger cities. The Centre had also urged all state governments to consider using Metro Neo technology in their tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Nashik in Maharashtra is slated to be the first city in the country to get a Metro Neo network.