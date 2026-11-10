They said he died after a bathroom fall. Post-mortem exposed their lie

The death of a 41-year-old Bengaluru man, which was initially reported as a heart attack following a fall in the bathroom, has now turned into a murder case, with the police arresting his wife and her alleged lover after a post-mortem revealed he died “due to asphyxia as a result of throttling”.
The Electronic City police said on Monday that the victim, Upendra N, was murdered by his wife, Anitha U, and her alleged lover, local businessman T Madhusudhan Reddy, on October 12. The police arrested the accused after an investigation triggered by the post-mortem findings.
“As the deceased was an obstacle to their relationship, both of them conspired and murdered him by covering his nose and mouth in the early hours of October 12. To conceal the murder, they deliberately misled everyone by falsely stating the victim had fallen while going to the bathroom and died due to a heart attack,” the Electronic City police said on Monday.
CCTV and call records lead police to accused
The case was initially registered as an unnatural death after a complaint by Upendra’s brother, Rajendra. However, after a post-mortem report dated November 2 concluded that the death was due to “compression of neck”, Upendra’s father, Venkatanarasappa, sought a probe.
According to the police, analysis of CCTV footage and call records led investigators to Reddy, who allegedly entered Upendra’s rented house on the night of October 11, reportedly at Anitha’s behest.
Accused in police custody
When the police summoned Reddy for questioning on November 5, he allegedly confessed to the crime, saying he and Anitha planned the murder after Upendra assaulted her over the extramarital relationship. He allegedly told the police that he strangled Upendra while he was asleep and Anitha smothered his nose and mouth.
The police arrested Reddy on November 5 and Anitha a day later. After she allegedly confessed to the crime, the case was converted into a murder case, the police said.
Both accused were produced before a court on November 6 and remanded to seven days of police custody, the Electronic City police said.