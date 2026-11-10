They said he died after a bathroom fall. Post-mortem exposed their lie

The death of a 41-year-old Bengaluru man, which was initially reported as a heart attack following a fall in the bathroom, has now turned into a murder case, with the police arresting his wife and her alleged lover after a post-mortem revealed he died “due to asphyxia as a result of throttling”.

The Electronic City police said on Monday that the victim, Upendra N, was murdered by his wife, Anitha U, and her alleged lover, local businessman T Madhusudhan Reddy, on October 12. The police arrested the accused after an investigation triggered by the post-mortem findings.

“As the deceased was an obstacle to their relationship, both of them conspired and murdered him by covering his nose and mouth in the early hours of October 12. To conceal the murder, they deliberately misled everyone by falsely stating the victim had fallen while going to the bathroom and died due to a heart attack,” the Electronic City police said on Monday.