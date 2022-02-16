Bengaluru: Electronic city residents demand shutdown of Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant

Electronic City residents have demanded the closure of the Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant for alleged violation of environmental norms.

Residents complained that the plant receives mixed waste in violation of solid waste management rules. Moreover, the leachate from the plant reportedly enters a nearby pond. They also complained that the stench emanating from the plant makes the whole neighbourhood inhospitable.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that the plant receives only wet waste from 44 wards in the city. The plant handles around 250 tonnes of wet waste per day against a capacity of 300 tonnes, they added.

Notably, the chairperson of the state-level committee of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Justice Subhash B Adi, had directed the BBMP in 2019 to treat leachate, collect only segregated waste and tie up with cement factories to send the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) produced in the plant.

Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant. (Express Photo) Chikkanagamangala waste processing plant. (Express Photo)

“The compost produced was too little in comparison to the waste received. It was observed that leachate treatment was not carried out. The waste received was mixed in nature,” the NGT had observed during an inspection.

Further, in a meeting with BBMP and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials in 2021, Justice Adi had directed the BBMP to tie up with the agricultural department for disposal of compost generated from waste processing plants and asked the civic body to stop dumping mixed waste in landfill sites.

The KSPCB in the same meeting had allegedly informed the BBMP that the processing capacity of the plant was inadequate and that leachate was being discharged outside without adequate treatment. The KSPCB also stated that the BBMP took no serious action despite several notices being served in this regard.

Also read | BBMP to improve greenery in and around 36 lakes in Bengaluru

President of E-City Rising (Federation of Resident Welfare Associations in Electronic City) Pranay Dubey said, “Even after the NGT order, inspection by Justice Subhash Adi and other KSPCB officials on June 30, 2019, nothing has changed in the plant at Chikkanagamangala. It is still causing severe air, water and soil pollution. It has been an established fact from KSPCB reports and NGT State-Level Committee proceedings that the plant is flouting environmental norms for a very long time. Against this background, why cannot the KSPCB give closure orders for the plant? Whereas the KSPCB has given closure order for a similar KCDCL Plant after residents approached the High Court of Karnataka.”

Dubey added that residents of Electronic City may also be forced to move court.

Speaking with indianexpress.com, KSPCB member secretary Srinivasulu K said, “I cannot immediately issue the order for the closure of the plant. We will discuss the issue with other KSPCB officials and take a call.”