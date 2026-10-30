Bengaluru police arrest right-wing group, 19 migrant workers after godown clash

The Bengaluru police have arrested 19 migrant workers from West Bengal and four members of a right-wing group, including a doctor, in connection with an assault incident at a plastic recycling godown near Electronic City on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the workers were allegedly accused of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants
The arrests were made following the registration of two cases based on complaints filed by the two groups against each other.
According to the complaint filed by Hajaipul Sheikh, a plastic recycling worker from West Bengal, around 7–8 people, posing as police officers, arrived at the godown in two cars around 4 pm on October 28. They allegedly demanded identity proof from West Bengal migrant workers, falsely accusing them of being undocumented Bangladeshis.
When the workers refused to show their documents, the group, including a Bengaluru-based doctor Dr Nagendrappa T, allegedly abused and assaulted them. Sheikh alleged that one of the men hit his right knee with a wooden stick, while another kicked him from behind, causing him to fall. He further alleged that the others trampled on him and that another worker was slapped on the forehead. The group allegedly repeatedly questioned them about their nationality and threatened them to admit that they were Bangladeshis.
Sheikh named six people, including Dr Nagendrappa, Santosh Karthala, Amit Soudi, Pawan, C Rajath and Sannidhi S Shetty, in his complaint. He also identified one of the vehicles that was used by the assailants.
However, the police first arrested the 19 migrant workers based on a complaint filed by the doctor. Subsequently, based on a counter-complaint filed by the migrant worker, the police arrested Dr Nagendrappa and his associates — Soudi, Shetty and Rajath.
Following the incident, the migrant workers submitted a written complaint to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner and the Home Minister, alleging that they had been assaulted. However, the police reportedly did not register a First Information Report (FIR) immediately based on their representation.
Nagendrappa and his associates were later released on bail.
A senior police officer said, “Dr Nagendrappa and others illegally entered the premises under the pretext of detecting illegal immigrants and assaulted residents. Legal action has been taken, and the accused have been arrested.”
M Narayana, Electronic City Deputy Commissioner of Police, cautioned the public against taking the law into their own hands under the pretext of identifying suspected illegal immigrants. He said anyone with information about suspected illegal immigrants should immediately alert the police, warning that unauthorised attempts to identify or detain such individuals would invite legal action.