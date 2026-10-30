Bengaluru police arrest right-wing group, 19 migrant workers after godown clash

The Bengaluru police have arrested 19 migrant workers from West Bengal and four members of a right-wing group, including a doctor, in connection with an assault incident at a plastic recycling godown near Electronic City on Wednesday. The incident occurred after the workers were allegedly accused of being illegal Bangladeshi immigrants

The arrests were made following the registration of two cases based on complaints filed by the two groups against each other.

According to the complaint filed by Hajaipul Sheikh, a plastic recycling worker from West Bengal, around 7–8 people, posing as police officers, arrived at the godown in two cars around 4 pm on October 28. They allegedly demanded identity proof from West Bengal migrant workers, falsely accusing them of being undocumented Bangladeshis.