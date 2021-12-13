Bengaluru electricity supply company seeks hike in power tariff

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has submitted a proposal to Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) to hike power tariff by Rs 1.23 to Rs 1.58 per unit, barely six months after the rates were increased by 30 paise per unit.

A senior Bescom official has confirmed that the company has submitted the proposal to hike the tariff. However, KERC is yet to accept it.

“All the electric supply companies submit tariff applications before KERC every year in December. It is a routine exercise. After receiving proposals, the KERC will decide on the tariff’s public hearings before announcing the actual hike,” the official added.

The official further informed that the applications are accepted only after scrutiny and the entire process takes at least a month.

In November 2020, the KERC had approved a hike in tariff by an average of 40 paise per unit. In June 2021 again, it had hiked the rates by 30 paise per unit. Following this, Bescom had later announced and collected the arrears of the revised electricity tariff for April and May in October and November.