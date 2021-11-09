Power shutdown in parts of Bengaluru today

A power cut has been announced on Tuesday in the areas serviced by the Jayanagar sub-division.

According to a Bescom press release, the areas that will be affected are:

From 10 am to 5 pm: Urvashi, Swamy Alcove, 4th Cross, Lakshmi Road, Bikasipura, Mango Garden, Prathima Industrial Layout, Kashi Nagar, ISRO Layout, Kumaraswamy Layout, Pipeline Road, Vasantha Vallabha Nagar, Sarada Nagar, Maruthi Layout. S-9 Padmanabhanagar: BDA Complex, KIMS College, 7th Cross, 21st Main, 13th and 14th Cross. S9 Office Ringroad, 27th th Main, 25th Main, 28th Cross, Chinnappa Naidu Layout, Banashankari III Stage, Thyagarajanagara Main Road, BBMP Swimming Pool and surrounding areas, 1st Cross Road, Banagiri Nagar, Outer Ring Road, D.G. Hospital limits. Komarala Brigde Apartment, part of Gowdanapalya.

From 10 am to 5.30 pm: S1, Jayanagar: Jayanagar 6th Block, Sakamma Garden. NIMHANS: Jayanagar 1st and 2nd Blocks. RBI Layout, Yadav Farm. Jaraganahalli, M.S. Layout, GKM College Road, Chikkaswamy Layout, Rajamma Garden, Govind Reddy Layout, part of Rajeev Gandhi Road. J.P. Nagar 5th Phase, K.R. Layout, Venkatadri Layout, Doresanipalya, Katahriguppe Main Road, Kathriguppe Village, KEB Layout, Ramrao Layout, C.K.Acchukattu, Hosakerehalli, Kalidas Nagara.