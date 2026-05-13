Bengaluru man killed after electric scooter explodes while charging at home

The Bengaluru police said the electric vehicle had reportedly been parked barely two to three feet away from the hall where the victim was sleeping. (Credit: Bengaluru police)

A 65-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed after an electric two-wheeler allegedly exploded while it was being charged inside his house in Bengaluru’s Halasuru area during the early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lourdes Nadan alias Luthnathan, a resident of Murphy Town in Halasuru.

According to the complaint filed by his son, Frank Anthony L, 36, the family had plugged in their electric two-wheeler for charging around 11 pm Monday before going to sleep. At around 3 am Tuesday, the vehicle allegedly exploded, triggering a fire inside their rented two-storeyed house.

The police said Nadan was sleeping alone in the hall on the ground floor at the time of the incident, while his son, an app-based cab driver, and daughter-in-law were asleep in a terrace-attached room on the upper floor.