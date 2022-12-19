After voter data theft charges, Bengaluru election officer bars private agencies from data collection

The district election officer for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) region, Tushar Girinath, has issued an order barring the collection of private data of voters in the city by any private entity in the wake of a voter data theft controversy involving an NGO called Chilume Trust.

The order of Girinath, who is also the BBMP commissioner, was issued on Friday and came even as the BBMP and its senior officials are being investigated by the Bengaluru police for breach of trust in allegedly allowing Chilume Trust to collect private data of voters in Bengaluru under the guise of carrying out a voter awareness program – through orders issued in January and August 2022. The Bengaluru police arrested four BBMP revenue officers and four officials of Chilume Trust in the case.

The police found that the NGO Chilume Trust was an alter ego of a private firm Chilume Enterprises, which uses voter survey data for commercial purposes, including the creation of an in-house survey app called Digital Sameeksha.

“All activities related to any potential capture of data by any private agency by way of house to house to survey, use of misleading I-cards, any attempt at voter data collection by any private entity is prohibited in the jurisdiction of DEO Bangalore,” says the December 17 order of the BBMP commissioner and Bengaluru DEO Tushar Girinath.

“No authentication/NOC shall be issued by any ADEOs/EROs to private entity, NGO trust or private individual for potential capture of data by way of house to house survey, use of misleading I-cards, any attempt of voter data collection,” it adds.

The DEO warned of punishment under Section 170 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for impersonation and breach of confidentiality and privacy clauses of the Information Technology Act, 2000. The has stated the public can raise complaints on a 1950 toll-free number.

Chilume Trust officials are alleged to have connived with city officials to create fake identity cards of BBMP booth-level officers for use by Chilume workers – while going house to house to collect voter data under the guise of carrying voter awareness work as dictated by the Election Commission of India.

Investigations of the voter data theft case in Bengaluru revealed that Chilume Trust, which was awarded a contract to carry out voter awareness by the BBMP, collected the personal information of voters in violation of fundamental rights.

The government in Karnataka ordered an investigation on November 17 into the alleged collection of voter data by fraud, impersonation, and breach of trust by the `Chilume Group’ after the Opposition Congress accused the BJP of being at the centre of efforts to collect data and to manipulate voters lists ahead of the 2023 state elections.

The Congress alleged that Chilume Group is linked to BJP leaders from Bengaluru and that the firm was awarded the voter data collection and awareness work as part of an exercise to manipulate voter lists in Bengaluru through deletions and additions that favour the ruling dispensation.

The police arrested 10 persons in the case, including the director of Chilume Enterprises, Ravikumar Krishnappa, three others from the firm and four BBMP revenue officers for facilitating the fraud.

The police argued during bail petitions filed by the accused in the voter data theft scam that the allegations against the suspects are serious and that it”affects the state and nation”. The police said Chilume Trust could misuse the data.