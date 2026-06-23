75-year-old woman beaten to death in Bengaluru; daughter, grandson arrested

Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal allegedly assaulted Jayamma using a cricket bat and a wooden pestle during a heated argument. (AI-enhanced image/Special Arrangement)

A 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter and grandson in Bengaluru’s Kengeri after a dispute linked to alcohol consumption, the police said Tuesday.

The police arrested Jayamma’s daughter, Bhagyalakshmi, 49, and grandson Kushal, 26, in connection with the murder Monday.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused assaulted the elderly woman during a domestic dispute linked to alcohol consumption. Both accused have been arrested and admitted to the hospital as they were found intoxicated,” Anitha B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), said.

“They will be interrogated after treatment. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events,” Haddannavar added.