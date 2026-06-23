75-year-old woman beaten to death in Bengaluru; daughter, grandson arrested

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 75-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter and grandson in Bengaluru’s Kengeri after a dispute linked to alcohol consumption, the police said Tuesday.
The police arrested Jayamma’s daughter, Bhagyalakshmi, 49, and grandson Kushal, 26, in connection with the murder Monday.
“Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused assaulted the elderly woman during a domestic dispute linked to alcohol consumption. Both accused have been arrested and admitted to the hospital as they were found intoxicated,” Anitha B Haddannavar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West), said.
“They will be interrogated after treatment. Further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events,” Haddannavar added.
Arguments, commotion
According to the complaint filed by Dhananjaya, a resident of Monisha Enclave Apartment, Jayamma frequently visited the accused, who lived in a flat within the same complex. The complainant said loud arguments were often heard from the flat.
Residents told the police the family had been involved in frequent disturbances over the past few months. Following repeated complaints, Kushal was earlier sent to a de-addiction centre, but had recently returned home, after which the disturbances reportedly resumed.
On Monday, residents heard loud screams and commotion from the house and alerted the police. Officers who arrived at the spot found Jayamma lying unconscious near the bathroom inside the flat.
Attempt to conceal
Preliminary inquiry revealed that Bhagyalakshmi and Kushal allegedly assaulted Jayamma using a cricket bat and a wooden pestle during a heated argument between 5 am and 8 am, after she objected to their drinking habits.
She sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. The police said the accused later attempted to conceal their crime.
The police have registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Section 3(5) (common intention).
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram