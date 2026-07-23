Bengaluru elderly couple die by suicide amid health, financial strain

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An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide at their home in Manjunath Nagar, Bengaluru, Wednesday night. Investigators believe that prolonged illness and the financial strain of medical treatment may have contributed to their decision.
The dead were identified as Eshwarachar, 73, and his wife Gowri, 66. The couple allegedly ended their lives when no one else was present. The Basaveshwaranagar police registered a case of unnatural death.
According to the police, Gowri had multiple health complications, including a hip dislocation, hypertension, diabetes and asthma. She had reportedly been bedridden for a considerable period.
The police said the couple’s two married daughters had been looking after their parents and bearing the expenses of Gowri’s treatment. Investigators suspect the couple had become distressed over the financial burden their medical care had placed on their daughters.
The incident came to light Thursday morning after one of their daughters repeatedly called them but received no response. She then went to their house and found both of them lying unresponsive, following which she alerted the police.
The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination after a spot inspection by the Basaveshwaranagar police. The police suspect no foul play at this stage, and further investigation is underway.
A senior police officer said, “We cannot say the reasons conclusively as no suicide note has been found. However, we are investigating.”
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