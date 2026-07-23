Bengaluru elderly couple die by suicide amid health, financial strain

The police are investigating the suspected suicide of an elderly couple in Bengaluru (Express photo/Special arrangement).

An elderly couple allegedly died by suicide at their home in Manjunath Nagar, Bengaluru, Wednesday night. Investigators believe that prolonged illness and the financial strain of medical treatment may have contributed to their decision.

The dead were identified as Eshwarachar, 73, and his wife Gowri, 66. The couple allegedly ended their lives when no one else was present. The Basaveshwaranagar police registered a case of unnatural death.

According to the police, Gowri had multiple health complications, including a hip dislocation, hypertension, diabetes and asthma. She had reportedly been bedridden for a considerable period.

The police said the couple’s two married daughters had been looking after their parents and bearing the expenses of Gowri’s treatment. Investigators suspect the couple had become distressed over the financial burden their medical care had placed on their daughters.