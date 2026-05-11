Bengaluru’s ‘Stonehenge’ flyover to open by October after many missed deadlines

Written by Neysa Mary

The much-delayed flyover project at Ejipura in South Bengaluru, dubbed Stonehenge, would be thrown open to the public by October this year, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has said. Last year, Maheshwar Rao, Chief Commissioner, GBA, stated that the Ejipura flyover would be completed by July.

The Ejipura flyover, a 2.38-km elevated corridor with entry/exit ramps on the Inner Ring Road and the Koramangala Kendriya Sadan near the Hosur Road Junction, is intended to streamline traffic flow between the Inner Ring Road and Koramangala to the National Highway on Hosur Road. However, the project initiated in 2017 missed many deadlines and is often criticised by the public.

Dr Raghavendra Prasad, Chief Engineer, GBA, expressed his confidence that the flyover will be operational soon. “The Ejipura–Kendriya Sadan Flyover project is in its final stage, and the highly complex obstacle related to the construction of the ‘Portal Frame’ near St John’s Hospital was successfully resolved in February this year,” Prasad, who is responsible for the Ejipura flyover Project, said.

“Out of the total 762 segments, 728 segments have already been cast, and installation work for only 15 spans remains pending. Staging work for the portal beams required for the main corridor is in progress. Construction of all piles, pile caps, and piers has been completed,” Prasad added.

Work on the flyover began in 2017, when the Congress was in power, but stalled for nearly 5 years during the BJP’s tenure (2019-2023). Work resumed in November 2023 after the Congress returned to power.

Originally slated for completion by November 4, 2019, at an estimated cost of Rs 203.20 crore, the project’s cost has now skyrocketed to Rs 1,761 crore and is likely to be more by the time it is completed.

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The flyover project was awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Limited on May 4, 2017.

According to GBA, even after 4 years and 6 months, the company could achieve only 42.80 per cent physical progress. Out of the 762 segments, only 191 segments (25.07 per cent) had been completed. Instead of deploying 4 cranes and 2 launching girders, the contractor used only 2 cranes and 1 launching girder, resulting in slow progress. Due to unpaid subcontractor invoices, the work came to a standstill.

Finally, as per the orders of the Karnataka High Court, the contract was terminated under the “Risk and Cost” clause on March 9, 2022.

Following the contract cancellation, priority was given to the project, and the remaining work was awarded to BSCPL Infrastructures Limited on November 15, 2023. The new contractor inspected the actual site conditions and initiated necessary measures to resolve local issues and complete the project.

(Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express)