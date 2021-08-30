Bengaluru: After eight months with foster parents, kidnapped three-year-old reunited with parents

A three-year-old child who went missing nearly a year ago after being abducted has been reunited with his parents by the Bengaluru police after investigations found he had been sold to a childless couple in Hosur in Tamil Nadu.

The police have also arrested a 22-year-old habitual offender, Karthik Kumar, who had allegedly kidnapped the child to sell him to the childless couple for Rs 60,000.

The accused, who was in jail for a bike theft case, and was later released on bail, was selling vegetables in Hosur where he reportedly met a person who told him about a childless couple seeking a child for adoption.

Kumar then thought of making easy money by kidnapping a child and giving it to the childless parents, police said.

Kumar while visiting his girlfriend’s house in Shamanna Garden of Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru found a boy playing nearby and decided to kidnap him.

According to the police, Kumar kidnapped the boy in November last year and took him to Hosur.

He then visited the childless couple and allegedly told them the boy was the youngest of his four children and that he was unable to support his family as had no income due to the Covid lockdown. The accused allegedly sought Rs. 60,000 to take care of his other children in exchange for the stolen child.

Police said the childless couple adopted the child and asked the accused for the adoption papers, which he promised to give but disappeared.

The police said the couple were not aware of the background of the suspect and were keen to adopt since they had lost two children and doctors had said the woman would not be able to conceive again. After the parents of the child filed a missing complaint last year, the police started an investigation.

The probe led police to the accused who used to visit his girlfriend in the neighbourhood frequently. They checked his background and came to know that he had previous cases against him.

The police then picked him up on suspicion since he stopped visiting his girlfriend for a brief period after this case was filed. After interrogation, he confessed to the crime, following which the police traced the child.

Byatarayanapura police then informed the boy’s parents and reunited them. A senior official said the foster parents were in shock to know that the child was kidnapped and they were disturbed by the fact the child will no longer be with them since they had a grown attached to the child. The couple is now being counselled by the child welfare commission, police said.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Imran Khan, an uncle of the child said that the boy was in a state of shock.

“He is unable to talk to us in Urdu but that will not be a problem but we are worried about how long he will take to emotionally reconcile with his biological mother, ” he said.

The boy is the only child of the biological parents, police said.