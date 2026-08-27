3 FIRs, 6 arrests after Eid Milad procession sloganeering in Bengaluru triggers clash

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested six people, including right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli, and registered three cases following a confrontation between two groups during an Eid Milad procession in Basavanagudi.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when a group led by Kerehalli and his associates carrying saffron flags allegedly raised slogans as the procession by the Muslim community moved past an apartment complex, leading to a scuffle, the police said.

During the confrontation, a person from the Scheduled Caste community was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries. As a mark of protest, Kerehalli allegedly continued sloganeering at the spot, even after the police intervention, said an officer.