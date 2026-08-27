3 FIRs, 6 arrests after Eid Milad procession sloganeering in Bengaluru triggers clash

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The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested six people, including right-wing activist Puneeth Kerehalli, and registered three cases following a confrontation between two groups during an Eid Milad procession in Basavanagudi.
The incident occurred on Wednesday when a group led by Kerehalli and his associates carrying saffron flags allegedly raised slogans as the procession by the Muslim community moved past an apartment complex, leading to a scuffle, the police said.
During the confrontation, a person from the Scheduled Caste community was allegedly assaulted and sustained injuries. As a mark of protest, Kerehalli allegedly continued sloganeering at the spot, even after the police intervention, said an officer.
The police said the injured person, identified as Murali, was later shifted to Victoria Hospital, while Kerehalli and his aides — Gopi Gowda and Vinod Nayak — were detained and later taken to hospital as a precautionary measure. The three men were arrested and produced before a court on Thursday, the police said.
“Our personnel intervened immediately and brought the situation under control. The injured person was shifted to hospital, while those involved were taken away from the spot to prevent the situation from escalating. We are examining CCTV footage and recording statements of witnesses. Additional security has been deployed in the area, and patrolling has been intensified to prevent any further disturbance,” said K Vamsi Krishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Bengaluru City.
Security has been strengthened in and around Basavanagudi, with the deployment of additional personnel and continuous patrolling.
The police have registered three cases in connection with the incident, with the first one booked against Kerehalli, Gowda and Vinod Nayak for promoting enmity between groups and other offences.
The police registered a counter case against three people who were part of the Eid Milad procession — Kamal Pasha, Abubakar Siddique and Syed Anas — invoking provisions of the SC/ST Act based on Kerehalli’s complaint. Two minors allegedly involved in the incident were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.
The Basavanagudi Traffic Police registered a third FIR against Kerehalli based on a complaint by a police official for allegedly obstructing the public road and disrupting traffic after he began protesting on the road.
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