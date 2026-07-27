Bengaluru education reform protest continues despite Dharmendra Pradhan’s exit

Written by Neysa Mary

Even after the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, students, activists, academics and artists in Bengaluru gathered at Freedom Park Sunday for a protest led by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), declaring that their movement was far from over.

Titled ‘Victory and Continued Protest: The Fight Will Go On’, the event brought together voices who argued that the struggle extended beyond NEET to broader questions of education, democracy and social justice. While the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) announced the withdrawal of the protest after the resignation of Pradhan and the Centre, in principle, agreed to fulfil the demands, the strength of the crowd at the Bengaluru protest on Sunday remained the same as in the preceding days.

The student organisations in Bengaluru said they would continue with the protests, especially on weekends, demanding broader education reforms.

Eminent historian Ramachandra Guha, who was also part of the protest, said the enthusiasm of the crowd “made my spine straighter”. Guha drew parallels with earlier moments of resistance, recalling the protests of December 2019 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He also linked the date to December 19, 1927, when Bhagat Singh honoured revolutionaries executed by the British, and December 19, 1947, when Mahatma Gandhi appealed to Muslims in Delhi not to leave for Pakistan, assuring them of equal rights in independent India.

A student from Tripura spoke about leaving home to pursue education while continuing to fight for justice. There were students who raised concerns about Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya and Kashmir, arguing that the protest represented voices and regions that often remained unheard.

Ganga, representing the Volunteers Student Association, said the movement would continue until education became accessible to every child. “The fight does not end today. It ends only when every child can go to school.”

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Joshua, a college student, said the movement had been “long overdue”. “The demands have been met, but there is still a long way to go. Seeing artists like Pasha Bhai and other rappers, along with poetry and performance, speak about these issues was powerful. It creates awareness about issues that mainstream media often ignores. After being part of this protest, it feels like you have a voice. It feels empowering.”

FIR over placard

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have also registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified woman for allegedly displaying placards carrying slogans in support of jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

While participating in CJP protests at Freedom Park on Friday, the woman allegedly carried a placard with slogans like “Umar Khalid Zindabad” and “Sharjeel Imam Zindabad”.

The Upparpet police station registered a suo motu case in the incident under Section 192 (provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(Neysa Mary is an intern with The Indian Express)