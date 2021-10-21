Bengaluru: ED attaches properties of retired BWSSB chief engineer worth Rs 7.45 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached property worth Rs 7.48 crore belonging to a retired chief engineer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) who was investigated for corruption by the Karnataka Lokayukta in 2018.

The provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 was done after the ED took up a money laundering case against the BWSSB chief engineer on the basis of a charge sheet filed in 2018 by the Lokayukta. In its chargesheet, the Lokayukta had alleged that Basavaraju had amassed wealth to the tune of Rs 4.45 crore in excess of his known sources of income.

“Money laundering investigation conducted by ED revealed that S M Basavaraju had amassed wealth beyond his legitimate sources of income and purchased various movable/immovable properties in his name or as benami properties, in the name of his family members including his mother-in-law,” the ED said in a statement on Thursday regarding the provisional attachment.

“The attached movable/immovable properties, including balance amounts lying in bank accounts, 3.41 kg gold and diamond jewellery along with immovable properties situated in various locations in Bangalore and Mysore which includes two residential sites, one commercial complex and six residential flats,” the ED said in a statement Thursday.