scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Bengaluru: ED raids 12 entities in job scam involving Chinese citizens, seizes Rs 5.85 cr

While Rs 20 each was credited to Keepsharer wallets initially for liking celebrity videos, the app was allegedly removed later and the users lost all their money.

job scamThe money collected through the scam was allegedly routed from some Bengaluru-based companies’ bank accounts, converted into crypto currency and transferred to China-based crypto exchanges. (file)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it had searched 12 entities involved in a part-time job fraud case in Bengaluru and seized Rs 5.85 crore.

According to the ED, its investigation based on a case registered in the Bengaluru South CEN police station revealed that some Chinese citizens had cheated people through a mobile app, named Keepsharer, by collecting a registration fee from them after promising part-time jobs.

These Chinese citizens formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators, human resource managers and tele-callers. They allegedly obtained the Indian victims’ documents and opened bank accounts by using them.

Out of 92 accused persons in the case, six are citizens of China and Taiwan, according to the ED. The accused advertised on WhatsApp and Telegram. Their app was linked with an investment app, through which they allegedly collected money from the public.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

The users were given the task of liking videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. The agency said that while Rs 20 per video was credited to the users’ Keepsharer wallets initially, the app was removed from the app store later. The users were thus cheated out of their investments and remuneration which, according to the agency, ran into crores of rupees.

More from Bangalore

The money collected through the scam was allegedly routed from some Bengaluru-based companies’ bank accounts, converted into crypto currency and transferred to China-based crypto exchanges.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 07:13:27 pm
Next Story

Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: MCU introduces a new Black Panther and the enemy

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement