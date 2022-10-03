Bengaluru: ED raids 12 entities in job scam involving Chinese citizens, seizes Rs 5.85 cr

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday that it had searched 12 entities involved in a part-time job fraud case in Bengaluru and seized Rs 5.85 crore.

According to the ED, its investigation based on a case registered in the Bengaluru South CEN police station revealed that some Chinese citizens had cheated people through a mobile app, named Keepsharer, by collecting a registration fee from them after promising part-time jobs.

These Chinese citizens formed companies in India and recruited many Indians as directors, translators, human resource managers and tele-callers. They allegedly obtained the Indian victims’ documents and opened bank accounts by using them.

Out of 92 accused persons in the case, six are citizens of China and Taiwan, according to the ED. The accused advertised on WhatsApp and Telegram. Their app was linked with an investment app, through which they allegedly collected money from the public.

The users were given the task of liking videos of celebrities and uploading them on social media. The agency said that while Rs 20 per video was credited to the users’ Keepsharer wallets initially, the app was removed from the app store later. The users were thus cheated out of their investments and remuneration which, according to the agency, ran into crores of rupees.

The money collected through the scam was allegedly routed from some Bengaluru-based companies’ bank accounts, converted into crypto currency and transferred to China-based crypto exchanges.