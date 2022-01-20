Bengaluru: ED arrests man connected with firms that cheated people of money through apps

According to ED, Ahmed has Chinese links and is suspected of being the mastermind of the whole racket.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Thursday arrested a man, who reportedly is a partner in two firms that are accused of committing a fraud of approximately Rs 84 crore by collecting the money from the public through Power Bank and similar mobile applications.

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation into the operations of the two firms — M/s H & S Ventures Inc and M/s Clifford Ventures — and arrested Anas Ahmed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The firms had assured to remit interest on a daily or weekly basis on the investments made but reportedly did not pay the investors either the interest amount or the principal.

According to ED, Ahmed has Chinese links and is suspected of being the mastermind of the whole racket.

“Ahmed indulged in corrupt and illegal activities through his partnership firms by deviating from the declared line of business/activity of gaming and has collected money from the public under the guise of investment schemes through fraudulent apps. The proceeds generated through criminal activities have been layered through a number of shell entities to remit out of India and also invest in crypto currencies,” the ED said in a statement.

Presently, Ahmed is in judicial custody and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai in the predicate offence booked by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Chennai.

“A special court for PMLA cases in Bengaluru has granted a six-day custody of Ahmed to the ED. Further investigation in the case is on,” the ED said.