Bengaluru East extracts 378% of its recharge as groundwater crisis grips Karnataka capital’s outskirts

though Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru South, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts have moderate to high groundwater recharge rates, their extraction was even higher. (Representational Image)

The Dynamic Groundwater Resources of Karnataka, 2025, has painted a concerning picture of groundwater availability for Bengaluru and the surrounding districts.

The report released on Wednesday noted that though Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru South, Chikkaballapur, and Kolar districts have moderate to high groundwater recharge rates, their extraction was even higher. As a result, most of the taluks in the state falling under the ‘over-exploited’ category were around the state capital.

This was in contrast to the decline in groundwater use in other parts of the state. The lowest recharge to extraction ratio was for Madikeri taluk in Kodagu district, where 5.91 per cent of the amount recharge was extracted. The maximum was “as high as 378.85% in Bengaluru East, Bengaluru Urban district,” the report said.