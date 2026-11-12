Bengaluru e-khata fraud: Official issues papers for 98 ineligible properties

An assistant commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and 32 others have been booked for allegedly issuing e-khatas, or digitised property papers, for 98 ineligible properties in the city between January 29 and June 19.
According to the FIR, Section 147 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024, a government order dated July 25, 2025, and civic body guidelines bar the issue of A or B khata to unauthorised buildings, flats, or vacant sites built after September 30, 2024.
A Bescom power connection obtained before that date is accepted as proof of authorised construction.
The FIR was registered against Basavaraj Magi, assistant commissioner and in-charge revenue officer of the KR Pura division, and 32 others after GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil filed a complaint on November 9. The e-khatas were issued through a special bank-auction facility on the e-Aasthi platform.
The complaint alleges that Magi colluded with private individuals ineligible for e-khatas. Using his login ID, he allegedly approved the applications even though revenue inspectors had submitted negative reports in 31 of the cases.
A police officer said the private individuals are from Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana.
“We have issued notices to all the accused to record their statements. We are reviewing the evidence provided by the GBA,” the officer added.
The complaint states that Magi caused a loss to the government. He and the other accused have been booked on charges including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust by a public servant, and forgery.
The e-Aasthi system has a separate Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act (SARFAESI) module for creating e-khatas for properties that financial institutions have auctioned and have not been resold since. But during a review, 98 ineligible properties were found to have received new e-khatas through this module without proper documents.
The complaint further alleges that applicants uploaded ordinary sale deeds, joint development agreements, and other fabricated documents instead of the mandatory SARFAESI sale certificate.