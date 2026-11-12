Bengaluru e-khata fraud: Official issues papers for 98 ineligible properties

An assistant commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and 32 others have been booked for allegedly issuing e-khatas, or digitised property papers, for 98 ineligible properties in the city between January 29 and June 19.

According to the FIR, Section 147 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024, a government order dated July 25, 2025, and civic body guidelines bar the issue of A or B khata to unauthorised buildings, flats, or vacant sites built after September 30, 2024.

A Bescom power connection obtained before that date is accepted as proof of authorised construction.

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The FIR was registered against Basavaraj Magi, assistant commissioner and in-charge revenue officer of the KR Pura division, and 32 others after GBA Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT) Munish Moudgil filed a complaint on November 9. The e-khatas were issued through a special bank-auction facility on the e-Aasthi platform.