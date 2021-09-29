Transport minister to unveil Bengaluru’s first e-bus at Kengeri depot

Transport minister B Sriramulu will unveil Bengaluru’s first electric bus on Thursday. The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has already received the e-bus built by the Uttar Pradesh-based JBM Auto Limited.

The first e-bus will be unveiled by the minister at the Kengeri depot. Apart from Kengeri, e-buses will be operated from the Yeshwantpur and the KR Puram depots of the BMTC. Each e-bus will have a carrying capacity of 33 passengers.

According to BMTC officials, commercial service of e-buses will start on Kannada Rajyotsava (November 1). “We have only received one e-bus till now but we expect to get at least 10 e-buses by November. We will then be able to run feeder services to Namma Metro stations and resolve last-mile connectivity problems faced by Metro passengers,” a senior BMTC officer told IndianExpress.com.

The buses are being launched by the BMTC in association with Smart City Bengaluru and the National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd. Officials said that the JBM Auto Limited will dispatch 90 mini-electric buses at a cost of Rs 130 crore as part of the project.

“After completing RTO formalities, the e-buses will be deployed on city roads. The buses will be operated on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis, according to which the private firm will not only supply the buses but also take full responsibility for the operation and the maintenance of the buses. The firm will provide drivers as well,” officials added.

The BMTC will install charging points for the buses at the depots and provide the infrastructure needed to maintain the e-buses at the three depots.