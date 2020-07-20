Bengaluru: E-auction of BDA sites begins today, details on how to apply

The e-auction of 308 Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites is scheduled to start from Monday, July 20 at 11.00 am. (Representational Image) The e-auction of 308 Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites is scheduled to start from Monday, July 20 at 11.00 am. (Representational Image)

The e-auction of 308 Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) sites is scheduled to start from Monday, July 20 at 11.00 am, and those interested to register must pay Rs 4 lakh per site as earnest money deposit (EMD).

Sites will be auctioned in the following areas: Banashankari VI Stage: 1st Block, 4th Block and 11th Block; Sir M Visveswaraiah Layout: 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 4th Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block and 9th Block; Further Extension of Sir M Visveswariah Layout 8th Block; Banashankari VI Stage: 6th Block, 9th Block and 10th Block; Further Extension of Anjanapura Layout: 9th Block and 11th Block; Further Extension of Anjanapura 5th Block G; Anjanapura Township Layout: 2nd Block, 5th Block and 8th Block.

According to BDA, the auction will take place on the portal: https://eproc.karnataka.gov.in. The auction will be done in five phases. Sites with serial number 1 to 75 will be auctioned on August 6, 76 to 127 on August 7; 128 to 191 on August 8; 192 to 254 on August 11 sites from 255 to 308 will be auctioned on August 12, BDA said.

The terms and conditions by BDA to participate in the bidding is deposit of Rs 4 lakh which is refundable; if one is successful in the bid, 25 per cent of the site cost needs to be remitted within 72 hours after deduction of the initial deposit, and 75 per cent to be paid within 45 days after receiving the allotment letter from BDA.

Five minutes of delta time will be given after the last bid is placed, a notification said. The Auction purchaser should be a citizen of India, Minor/person without computer knowledge are eligible to participate in the auction through his / her guardian or friend. While doing so, the name and related documents of only the person purchasing the property must be submitted/uploaded in the e-auction portal while participating in the e-auction. All details related to the sites and e-auction can be obtained from: bdabengaluru.org

