DULT calls operators to set up bicycle sharing network under ‘Trin Trin’ initiative in Bengaluru

To encourage the use of sustainable modes of transport in Bengaluru city, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) has issued a notification outlining the details of operating vehicles under programmes such as the Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) and the Shared Micro-Mobility System (SMMS).

The DULT has released the notification with the expectation that the ongoing Namma Metro and suburban rail projects would spur residents to shift from private vehicles to public transport. According to DULT officials, a well-designed PBS and SMMS will provide a reliable first- and last-mile connectivity to commuters, thereby encouraging more people to shun private vehicles.

Speaking to the Indianexpress.com, V Manjula, the commissioner of DULT, said: “We have published the notifications to set up and operate PBS and SMMS in Bengaluru. We have also extended the provision of grant of permit to cover the entire Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction. The whole system will be under our ‘Trin Trin’ initiative.”

“The PBS system covers bicycles or pedal-assisted e-bicycles without throttle (PBS fleet), whereas the SMMS covers electric mopeds (e-mopeds) or e-bicycles with throttle (SMMS fleet),” she added.

The DULT official said that they want walking and cycling to become an attractive and normal choice for shorter journeys and to access public transport.

The notification gives an outline of the possible cycle tracks, PBS and SMMS hubs, and the criteria for operators to set up stations. According to the notification, any organisation can apply for a PBS, SMMS permit or for both to the DULT and the Bangalore Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA). Multiple operators will be given permits to run the services in the city, the notification said.

“The interested PBS and SMMS operators can register under Seva Sindhu Services of the Karnataka government,” Manjula added.

In October 2018, the DULT had introduced a permit system for fourth-generation, dockless Public Bicycle Sharing System in Bengaluru. Although permits were given to four operators to run 4,300 cycles in the Phase-I cluster comprising areas like HSR Layout and Vidhana Soudha, among others, only one operator, at present, is operating 2,300 cycles in parts of the cluster.