Monday, January 18, 2021
Bengaluru: Drunk man kills wife for using mobile phone, held

Around 9.15 pm, Raghukiran walked to his brother Ravikiran’s house and told the latter he had killed his wife. Ravi rushed to help Sushmitha but by then she was dead.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: January 18, 2021 7:39:26 pm
A 26-year-old man allegedly slit his wife’s throat for speaking on a mobile phone late Saturday night in Tavarekere, on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The couple has two children, aged 4 and 2.

According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, a drunk Raghukiran came back home after work and saw his wife speaking over the phone. He asked her to hang up but Sushmitha said she was attending an important call. Enraged, Raghukiran went into the kitchen, brought out a knife and slit Sushmitha’s throat.

Around 9.15 pm, Raghukiran walked to his brother Ravikiran’s house and told the latter he had killed his wife. Ravi rushed to help Sushmitha but by then she was dead.

Bengaluru rural police has registered a murder case based on a complaint from Sushmitha’s mother Shivamma.

The couple had fallen in love and tied the knot seven years ago, the police said.

