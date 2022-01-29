scorecardresearch
Saturday, January 29, 2022
Bengaluru: Drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized, 2 Nigerians arrested

Police officials said that the arrests were made based on a tip-off and the foreign nationals were caught near Ambedkar grounds in HBR Layout.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
January 29, 2022 2:34:45 pm
The police have arrested two Nigerian nationals on charges of drug peddling on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Sixtus (30) and Chukwudbem (34), both residents of Horamavu area in Bengaluru. According to police sources, 1.5kg of MDMA crystals, two plastic cans with MDMA mix water, 300 grams of weed oil and 120 grams of MDMA blocks worth Rs 3 crore have been seized from the arrestees.

