Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Bengaluru drug peddler’s property worth Rs 1.60 crore seized

Mruthyunjaya has three agricultural lands in Kolar district and one site in Hosakote town in Bengaluru rural district.

According to the police, Mruthyunjaya was a small-time farmer who turned to growing ganja after realising the profitability. (Sourced)

The Bengaluru police have seized property worth Rs 1.60 crore of a drug peddler after a probe revealed that he had bought various lands using the money that he earned by selling drugs, said officials.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) arrested Mruthyunjaya, 50, in July and seized drugs worth Rs 80 lakh. According to the police, Mruthyunjaya was a small-time farmer who turned to growing ganja after realising the profitability.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Raman Gupta told The Indian Express that Mruthyunjaya came under the police radar in 2006 when he was first caught with ganja. He used to grow it on his agricultural land and was selling it in various places.

The police also found out that Mruthyunjaya and his wife Bhagyamma had received around Rs 5 crore through various payments. It was also found that the accused had not filed income tax returns, the police said.

Mruthyunjaya has three agricultural lands in Kolar district and one site in Hoskote town in Bengaluru rural district, said the police according to whom, the government value of these properties would be around Rs 41 lakh but the market value around Rs 1.60 crore.

The Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act (SAFEMA) authority and The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances tribunal ordered the confiscation of his assets.

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 10:32:39 pm
