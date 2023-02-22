Bengaluru sees a drug high as police bring users under radar

One September afternoon last year, the Bengaluru Police picked up two labourers, one 24 and the other 26, on suspicion that they had smoked ganja. While the police found no drugs on them, after a rudimentary breath test, they were put through a medical test for tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) – the active component in cannabis or ganja – at a nearby laboratory, and booked under Section 27 (b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. They were later let off after being told to pay a fine.

Hundreds of drug cases in the city now follow a similar pattern.

Since the Bengaluru Police began a large-scale crackdown on drugs in 2020, there has been a shift in the focus of the campaign – from peddlers to users of drugs, mainly cannabis.

The numbers tell the story of this shift in strategy: While cases filed against alleged consumers of drugs in the city rose sharply, the seizure of cannabis hasn’t kept pace, even dipping from a peak of 3,873 kg in 2020 to 1,440 kg in 2022.

In 2019, the number of cases filed against alleged consumers of drugs in the city stood at 473. That peaked at 3,859 in 2021 and hit 3,448 in 2022 – an almost eight-fold increase. The total number of drug cases (against both users and peddlers) rose almost five times – from 768 in 2019 to 4,027 in 2022. Of the cases booked, if the peddler-consumer ratio was 40:60 in 2019, it is now around 15:85.

The west police zone of Bengaluru (the city is divided into east and west police zones) has seen a 50-fold increase in cases of drug consumption since 2019 with the police aggressively pursuing youths suspected to be consumers of cannabis in the region. While drug consumption cases in this zone have gone up from a mere 35 in 2019 to 1,925 last year, the rise in peddling cases is far less meteoric: from 139 to 292.

Allegations of harassment

The police’s war on drugs with alleged consumers as targets has led to murmurs of random targeting and harassment of youths merely on the suspicion of cannabis use.

On January 11 this year, in a series of messages on social media, a 22-year-old from Himachal Pradesh reported that two Bengaluru Police constables allegedly “extorted” Rs 2,500 from him by threatening to foist a case under the NDPS law.

The 22-year-old, an intern at a private firm who had been in Bengaluru for only six months, said the policemen stopped him while he was returning home from a night shift and falsely accused him of consuming drugs. They allegedly threatened to take him to a hospital and get a test done if he didn’t pay a bribe. “They took Rs 2,500 and left me with a piece of advice: that I should not be out at night,” said the intern.

Later, following an internal investigation, the Southeast division police suspended the two policemen.

Senior officers admit that the targeting of consumers over peddlers is a case of misplaced priorities. “By focusing on consumers, there is a tendency to lose focus on peddlers. The quality of drug cases that are registered now are weak. Pursuing peddlers aggressively should be the focus of drug prevention strategies,” said a senior police officer.

According to sources, policemen across the city have been told to actively identify suspected drug users in their jurisdiction and to book them for cases after a medical test. “There are many genuine cases but there are also instances of harassment. In some police divisions, there is pressure from the higher-ups to show more and more drug cases. Sometimes the policemen themselves pay fines on behalf of the suspected drug users after registering the case,” said a Bengaluru police official.

The penalty for consumption of ganja — a bailable offence — is a fine not more than Rs 10,000 at the police-station level or a maximum of six months imprisonment, or both. In the case of peddling and possession of intermediate and commercial quantities, the bail has to be obtained from a court and the penalty may extend up to Rs 1 lakh (for intermediate quantities) and rigorous imprisonment up to 10 years.

Attempt to choke use, supplies: police

While the strategy of targeting drug users, rather than peddlers, has come in for criticism as mere efforts to dress up the police’s drug crackdown figures, the top brass of the Bengaluru Police has defended it as a dual attempt to choke both drug usage and supply in the city.

“The effort is to prevent drug usage. If one person is arrested from a group of drug users, then others are likely to understand the legal repercussions and may stay away from drugs. All cases are registered on the basis of a scientific test. The arrested are released on the payment of fines and are not imprisoned,” said Bengaluru police commissioner Prathap Reddy.

“One reason for looking at drug consumers is that a lot of the youths who are habitual users of ganja are also involved in crimes. The police cases based on medical reports is a way of crime prevention. We have carried out campaigns against drug usage but those have not had an effect. Through consumers, we also find more peddlers,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (crime) S D Sharanappa.

A police official said the practice of pursuing consumers of drugs began after the high-profile cases against celebrities in 2020. As part of the crackdown, several celebrities on the party circuit were targeted through peddlers who had been arrested in previous years.