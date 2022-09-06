scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Bengaluru drowns after rain, again

The flooding came just days after several parts of the city, sometimes referred to as India’s ‘IT capital’, were marooned after rainfall on August 30, with businesses pegging their losses at hundreds of crores of rupees.

Rescue officials at Rainbow Drive Layout locality in Sarjapur, Bengaluru, Monday. (PTI)

Life was hit in Bengaluru on Monday as heavy overnight rainfall threw traffic out of gear and flooded homes in many areas, officials said, the second such flooding in the city in the last seven days.

The flooding came just days after several parts of the city, sometimes referred to as India’s ‘IT capital’, were marooned after rainfall on August 30, with businesses pegging their losses at hundreds of crores of rupees.

Explained |Why Bengaluru was flooded?

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), each comprising 30 members, were dispatched to the affected areas.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) informed residents supply will be affected Monday and Tuesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

The city received 131.6 mm rain on Sunday night, according to the IMD, the heaviest since September 26, 2014 when Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 132.3 mm in 24 hours.

On Monday, while office-goers had a harrowing time reaching their destinations, water entered homes in several areas such as Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram and Varthur. In Varthur, rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents.

The parking area outside the Kempegowda International Airport was flooded as well.

More from Bangalore
Advertisement

Hundreds of slum dwellers living in Munnekolalu and Bellandur localities were affected too. “At night the water started entering our houses,” said Nagesh Nayak, a resident of Munnekolalu.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 02:51:54 am
Next Story

Internal audit points to big gaps in MP’s Integrated Child Development Scheme ration supply

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement