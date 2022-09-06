Bengaluru drowns after rain, again

Life was hit in Bengaluru on Monday as heavy overnight rainfall threw traffic out of gear and flooded homes in many areas, officials said, the second such flooding in the city in the last seven days.

The flooding came just days after several parts of the city, sometimes referred to as India’s ‘IT capital’, were marooned after rainfall on August 30, with businesses pegging their losses at hundreds of crores of rupees.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said two teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), each comprising 30 members, were dispatched to the affected areas.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) informed residents supply will be affected Monday and Tuesday.

The city received 131.6 mm rain on Sunday night, according to the IMD, the heaviest since September 26, 2014 when Bengaluru received a record rainfall of 132.3 mm in 24 hours.

On Monday, while office-goers had a harrowing time reaching their destinations, water entered homes in several areas such as Rainbow Drive Layout in Sarjapur, the Outer Ring Road, KR Puram and Varthur. In Varthur, rescuers used boats and tractors to evacuate residents.

The parking area outside the Kempegowda International Airport was flooded as well.

Advertisement

Hundreds of slum dwellers living in Munnekolalu and Bellandur localities were affected too. “At night the water started entering our houses,” said Nagesh Nayak, a resident of Munnekolalu.