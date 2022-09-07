scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Bengaluru drinking water supply to be restored today: Karnataka CM Bommai

Water supply to the city has been disrupted since Monday due to the inundation of two pumphouses at TK Halli on the Cauvery river following heavy rainfall.

Bangalore floods, Bengaluru"As a permanent measure to check water-logging, a concrete wall will be constructed around the pump house,'' Bommai stated. (file)

Normal supply of drinking water in Bengaluru, which has been disrupted since Monday due to the inundation of two pumphouses at TK Halli on the Cauvery river following heavy rainfall, will be restored Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced.

“Two pump houses had stopped functioning at TK Halli on Monday affecting the water supply to Bengaluru. There was a fear that this would affect the water supply to the city in a big way but the issue has been resolved now,” Bommai said late Tuesday night.

“A 550-MLD (million litre per day) pumphouse of the Cauvery stage-5 phase-2 water supply project has started operating again and thus a major portion of the supply is restored. A second pump for 350 MLD of water will be ready by Wednesday morning. From Wednesday onwards there will be no water problems in Bengaluru,” Bommai said.

“The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials have worked hard to restore the supply in a short span of time. We were anticipating a cut in water supply for two more days but the work by the engineers and others has resulted in the restoration. From tomorrow (Wednesday), normal water supply will be restored for Bengaluru. There is no need for anxiety over drinking water,” Bommai said.

The BWSSB said in a statement on Monday that more than 50 areas, including K R Puram, Seshadripuram, Sadashivanagar and Indiranagar, would not receive drinking water supplies from Tuesday due to repair work at T K Halli.

The heavy flow of water into two pump houses which pump water from Cauvery for supply to the city of Bengaluru – located nearly 90 km away – led to the disruption of drinking water supply in many parts of Bengaluru. The T K Halli pump house is located in the Malavalli Taluk of the Mandya district.

Nearly 1,450 MLD is pumped to Bengaluru from the Cauvery by five pumping stations. Two of the stations – a 550 MLD pump and a 350 MLD unit — were damaged due to inundation following flooding of the river.

“As a permanent measure to check water-logging, a concrete wall will be constructed around the pump house,” Bommai stated.

First published on: 07-09-2022 at 01:20:33 pm
