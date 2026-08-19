Son killed after witnessing father’s murder in Bengaluru; mother, boyfriend held

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The CCTV was switched off, the husband and four-year-old son were dead, and the wife initially said she knew nothing about what had happened at their Bengaluru home Monday morning. Two days later, the police said the woman and her boyfriend planned the murder, and that the child was killed after waking up and witnessing the attack.
The police have taken A Harini, 26, and Vinay Kumar, 32, a factory worker, into custody for five days for further investigation.
D L Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West, said Harini and Vinay had been in a relationship for more than two years and planned the attack on Abhinandan, a 38-year-old employee of a private firm. “Both of them had come in contact through a social media application,” Nagesh added.
The police said Harini initially told investigators that she had slept in another room and was unaware of the deaths. They said their suspicion grew after they found that the house’s CCTV system had been switched off and found inconsistencies in her account.
An officer said a neighbour called the police control room around 7 am Monday after Harini claimed she found Abhinandan and their son unconscious.
“The murder was planned. Harini let Vinay into the house around 1 am Monday. He switched off his mobile phone before entering the house. They threw Abhinandan into the wall and then choked him to death,” the officer said.
Hearing the commotion, the officer said, the son woke up and saw Harini and Vinay attacking his father. “Suspecting he could be a witness to the incident, one of them smothered him. Vinay claims Harini did it and vice versa,” the officer added.
Investigators also said Harini attempted to conceal evidence after the attack. A police officer said Abhinandan had suffered a bleeding injury and that Harini wiped the blood, changed his clothes, and disposed of the clothes.
Motive behind murders
The police said the motive appeared to be linked to domestic discord and Harini’s relationship with Kumar. According to investigators, Harini had earlier gone to her mother’s house with her son after differences with Abhinandan.
They are also examining a possible property motive. “Abhinandan had a share in three acres of agricultural land in Kunigal and owned gold ornaments, which investigators believe could have been inherited by Harini or their son,” an officer said.
Relatives of Abhinandan, who married Harini in 2021, told the police that the couple frequently quarrelled and alleged that Harini was in a relationship with another man and had been living separately until a few months ago.
Harini’s family, however, alleged that Abhinandan was also involved with another woman and had been caught once.
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