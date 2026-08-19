Son killed after witnessing father’s murder in Bengaluru; mother, boyfriend held

The police have taken A Harini and Vinay Kumar into custody for five days for further investigation into the murders. (Express Photo)

The CCTV was switched off, the husband and four-year-old son were dead, and the wife initially said she knew nothing about what had happened at their Bengaluru home Monday morning. Two days later, the police said the woman and her boyfriend planned the murder, and that the child was killed after waking up and witnessing the attack.

The police have taken A Harini, 26, and Vinay Kumar, 32, a factory worker, into custody for five days for further investigation.

D L Nagesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North West, said Harini and Vinay had been in a relationship for more than two years and planned the attack on Abhinandan, a 38-year-old employee of a private firm. “Both of them had come in contact through a social media application,” Nagesh added.