Caught loitering: How a Bengaluru domestic worker failed to escape with stolen jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from American woman’s house

The police said the accused, Chandan Roul, had been working at the complainant’s residence for the past six months (Express Photo).

The Jeevan Bheemanagar police in Bengaluru Wednesday said they have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1 crore from the villa of an American couple where he was employed as a domestic worker. The entire stolen property was recovered intact, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Roul, 29, a native of West Bengal. The police said he was hired through a domestic help agency, with payments made directly to the agency. He had been working at the complainant’s residence for the past six months.

The theft took place on January 19 and came to light on January 21, when the complainant, an American citizen from Texas, currently working in Bengaluru with her husband, returned home in the evening and found that gold and diamond jewellery kept in the bedroom cupboard locker was missing. She then complained to the J B Nagar police station, suspecting the domestic help.