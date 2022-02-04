Bengaluru mourns street dog run over by Audi; driver held

Around a hundred people attended the funeral of Lara, a street dog who was allegedly deliberately run over by a luxury car driven by 23-year-old in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar. Among the attendees was Kannada actor and politician Divya Spandana, who also goes by the name Ramya. Lara was cremated at the Sumanahalli animal crematorium in the city on Tuesday.

Spandana had taken to Twitter to ask animal lovers to attend the cremation. She later thanked everyone who had “loved and cared” for Lara, saying she was inspired by them. “To Badri, Sudha, Advaith, Priya, Gayatri aunty, Sanjana and everyone who loved and cared for Lara- you inspire me. The fight goes on,” she wrote on Twitter.

Urging the government to bring strong laws against animal cruelty, Ramya said, “This is the case, where the dog has been run over deliberately. We couldn’t tolerate this act. Laws regarding animals are not strict in our country.”

The incident had led to outrage on social media after CCTV footage was shared and went viral. A case was lodged at Siddapura police in South Bengaluru based on a complaint by M S Badri Prasad, a resident of Jayanagar.

The 23-year-old behind the wheel was identified as Adi Narayana Naidu, grandson of late former MP DK Adikesavulu Naidu. He was arrested on Monday, and released on station bail later in the day. Siddapura police officials said he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The CCTV footage recorded on January 26 showed a white Audi car (KA-51-ME-0045) hitting the dog. The driver is seen stopping his vehicle near a pack of dogs. Then, he reverses, adjusts the left tyre and runs over the dog.