Bengaluru: Doddamara residents’ repeated pleas over pressing civic woes go unheard

Despite writing over 30 letters to political representatives and government officials highlighting the perils of poor civic infrastructure and mismanagement of solid waste, residents in Doddamara continue to wait for the administration to repair the road. On Saturday, locals in Doddamara staged a silent protest with placards demanding better civic amenities.

Lokesh Padli, a resident, said the lack of a proper drainage system has damaged the road and made it impossible to commute due to the overflow and the stagnant water posed the risk of spreading contagious diseases. “That is a health and physical safety concern. The stretch has not seen a proper tarmac for more than 10 years. That poses a safety concern. The garbage piles up and there is no proper waste disposal. That poses a cleanliness and health concern. Several areas in this stretch do not have street light poles or streetlights, which is a security concern.”

He added that they had placed requests for CCTVs to control criminal activities in the area. “Moreover, we request the authorities to stop the movement of heavy vehicles to avoid further damage to the road and to avoid accidents. In this regard, since 2016 we have already submitted more than 35 letters to the authorities. We submitted our grievances to the panchayat development officer, Basavaraj. We were assured of a partial solution within 1.5 months. Since we cannot wait for 1.5 months due to the monsoon, we have urged for a temporary solution and are awaiting their response. With the upcoming monsoon and the current situation, it would be impossible for local residents and commuters to use this road.”

Vimal Kumar, another resident, lamented that on several occasions public representatives claimed to have no funds. “We have not seen any development in the past eight to 10 years. We have approached every single authority from ward members to top government officials over the years, but to no avail. The drainage is overflowing and people are falling sick. The condition of the road is so bad that there have been accidents. School buses, ambulances and cabs refuse to operate on the stretch,” he said.