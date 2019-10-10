Bengaluru lake breaches capacity after overnight rainfall, houses in low lying areas affected

Doddaabidarakallu lake in Nagasandra, off Tumakuru Road in north Bengaluru, breached its capacity after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday. Rainwater entered stormwater drains and even some houses in low-lying areas.

According to Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), more than 300 families living in areas near the lake are affected. Bengaluru Mayor M Gautam Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar visited the area this morning.

“Doddaabidarakallu lake was recently handed over to the BBMP and we will reconstruct the damaged tank bund. Due to rains, the bund of the Doddabidarakallu lake has given way flooding Andanappa Layout. The first priority is to stop water from flooding and listing the damage,” Anil Kumar said.

Doddaabidarakallu lake in Nagasandra off Tumakuru Road in north Bengaluru has breached due to heavy rain in the wee hours of Thursday. The lake breached and flooded the stormwater drains and even entered houses in low-lying areas. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/MOuAun0Jog — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, more than 150 houses and over 100 vehicles were damaged after heavy rains lashed in Bhavaninagar and Chennanayakanahalli near Peenya, North Bengaluru.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Doddabidarakallu received 110 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night. Chikkabidarakallu, Bagalakunte, Peenya, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli Peenya Industrial area and other areas in North Bengaluru received 140 mm of rainfall.