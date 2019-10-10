Toggle Menu
Bengaluru lake breaches capacity after overnight rainfall, houses in low lying areas affected

Doddabidarakallu received 110 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night. Chikkabidarakallu, Bagalakunte, Peenya, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli  Peenya Industrial area and other areas in North Bengaluru received 140 mm of rainfall.

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautam Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar visited the lake on Thursday morning. (Express Photo)

Doddaabidarakallu lake in Nagasandra, off Tumakuru Road in north Bengaluru, breached its capacity after heavy rainfall in the early hours of Thursday. Rainwater entered stormwater drains and even some houses in low-lying areas.

According to Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), more than 300 families living in areas near the lake are affected. Bengaluru Mayor M Gautam Kumar and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar visited the area this morning.

“Doddaabidarakallu lake was recently handed over to the BBMP and we will reconstruct the damaged tank bund. Due to rains, the bund of the Doddabidarakallu lake has given way flooding Andanappa Layout. The first priority is to stop water from flooding and listing the damage,” Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, more than 150 houses and over 100 vehicles were damaged after heavy rains lashed in Bhavaninagar and Chennanayakanahalli near Peenya, North Bengaluru.

Car damaged after heavy rains lashed in Peenya. (Express Photo)

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Doddabidarakallu received 110 mm of rainfall on Wednesday night. Chikkabidarakallu, Bagalakunte, Peenya, Jalahalli, Dasarahalli  Peenya Industrial area and other areas in North Bengaluru received 140 mm of rainfall.

