Bengaluru doctors successfully transplant mother’s kidney on 10-year-old child

A 41-year-old woman donated one of her kidneys to her 10-year-old son who was suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Doctors at the Aster CMI Hospital successfully performed a kidney transplant on the child, Dhanush M Poojari, on October 23, 2021. However, they waited for the complete recovery of the mother and the son before declaring the surgery to be a success, hospital sources said.

After obtaining clearance from the competent authorization committee, the kid’s mother, Jayalakshmi, donated the kidney. The surgery was conducted under the supervision of Dr Govardhan Reddy, lead consultant (urology), and Dr Vidyashankar P, lead consultant (nephrology), at the Aster CMI Hospital.

Doctors said that Poojari had growth retardation, and the condition initially went undetected. When he was nine, Poojari started showing uremic symptoms like fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, muscle cramps and vomiting with high-blood pressure. He was found to have high creatinine with small kidneys and was diagnosed with end-stage renal disease.

Talking about the surgery, Dr Reddy said, “Dhanush underwent renal transplantation which lasted up to 6 hours. Since Dhanush was only 10, the procedure was surgically challenging as his mother’s kidney had to be accommodated in a small child. In children, the space to place the kidney is very small and also the vessels we join are too small. We took utmost care in deciding which vessels were suitable for joining for a better outcome. We normally place the kidney in the peritoneal cavity in children but in Dhanush’s case, we accommodated it in the extraperitoneal space. The chances of tightening or loosening at the site of joining is also more in children due to small vessels. Post the surgery, he stayed for seven days and had a smooth outcome and was discharged with a normal functioning kidney and normal creatinine.”

Commenting on paediatric kidney transplantation, Dr Vidyashankar said, “Chronic kidney disease (CKD) in children is a major health concern. Although the condition is relatively uncommon in children, it can be a devastating illness with many long-term consequences. Two to three per cent of children affected by the CKD progress to end-stage renal disease. Paediatric renal transplantation is a life-saving procedure for these children. Dialysis can cause interference with a child’s growth and development. Hence, transplantation opens the way for a near-normal childhood. Parents and grandparents are potential donors and success rates of paediatric transplantation are similar to those of adults.

“We counselled the parents and informed them that he needed a transplant for survival. His mother came forward to donate her kidney. She was then evaluated in detail and was found to be fit. She willingly donated her kidney to save her son. Dhanush was given immunosuppressant medications before and after the transplant and was discharged after a week.”

Jayalakshmi said, “As a mother, it was unbearable to see my son in such a condition. He could not attend school or play with his peers. He disliked being on dialysis and always asked us when he would get better. I donated my kidney. Both of us have recovered well.”