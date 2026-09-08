Woman alleges rape after pepper spray assault; Bengaluru doctor booked

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A Bengaluru doctor has been booked for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman after using pepper spray on her and later blackmailing her with photographs and videos of the alleged assault.
According to the First Information Report registered on September 3, the alleged sexual assault occurred at the doctor’s diagnostic laboratory on December 15, 2025. The woman, an employee at his lab, alleged that the doctor took her there on the pretext of looking for files and sprayed pepper spray on her face at around 11 am, following which she lost consciousness.
She alleged that when she regained consciousness around 11.30 am, she found herself naked. When she questioned the doctor, he allegedly threatened her, claiming that he had recorded a video of her and would upload it on social media if she told anyone about the incident.
The woman further alleged that the doctor subsequently rented a house and repeatedly sexually assaulted her there. According to the complaint, he visited the house frequently and threatened her with the alleged videos to prevent her from speaking about the assaults.
The complainant also alleged that on July 2, 2026, the doctor learnt that she belonged to SC/ST community and allegedly abused her using casteist remarks. She alleged that he told her that he no longer wanted to be associated with her and would sack her.
Based on the complaint, the jurisdictional police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita charges related to rape, criminal intimidation and intentional insult, and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
“Since the case involves offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, it has been transferred to the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement for further investigation,” a police official said.
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