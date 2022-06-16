Doctor dies by suicide in Bengaluru, police say he was upset due to heart ailment

A day after a 31-year-old doctor pursuing a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Neurology was found dead in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the police said that they suspect he died by suicide as he was suffering from a heart ailment.

The police identified the deceased as Dr S Prithvikanth, a neurologist from Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, who was pursuing a final-year DM Neurology super-speciality course in Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI). He lived in Godrej Woodsman Estate apartment in Kempapura near Hebbal in north Bengaluru.

According to the police, Prithvikanth was suffering from an incurable heart disease and was depressed because of this. He had not gone to the hospital for the last five days and had stayed home. Police said that he had sent WhatsApp messages to his family members stating that he did not want to be a burden on them and had sought their forgiveness.

Prithvikanth was found dead below his apartment around 5 am on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The Amruthahalli police subsequently registered a case of unnatural death.

Dr Ravi K, dean-cum-director BMRCI, told the media that they were unaware of Prithvikanth’s health issues. “He was really a good student and studying DM in the Neurology Department. Not even his friends were aware of his health ailment. It is unfortunate that we lost him,” Dr Ravi said.