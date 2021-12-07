Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 299 new cases, Bengaluru doctor who recovered from Omicron tests positive again

The city-based doctor, one of the two earliest cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 to be detected in the country, has tested positive for the virus again, while the other, a South African national who flew out of the city without informing the authorities, has been booked by the police.

The South African, a man with Gujarati origin, who was quarantined here, later flew to Dubai. “It is true that the doctor who was infected with the Omicron variant has once again tested positive for Covid-19,” a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike official told PTI. Requesting anonymity, the official said the doctor is under isolation but asymptomatic.

299 new cases, six more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 299 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as six deaths were also reported.

#Karnataka reports 299 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.36%. 6 more deaths reported from across state, 260 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8Zu5LqNVhK — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) December 7, 2021

As many as 260 persons were discharged, taking the total number so far to 29,53,327. There are 7,100 active cases in the state and the total number of cases and deaths stand at 29,98,699 and 38,243, respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.36 per cent against 81,194 tests, while the case fatality rate was at two per cent.

On the 335th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 this year, 3,54,946 doses were administered till 3:30 pm in the state, the bulletin mentioned.

Will set up genome sequencing lab in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government will establish a genome sequencing lab in the state, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Tuesday. The health secretary has been instructed to look into the needs of procuring the necessary equipment and experts for the purpose, Bommai said while speaking to the media.

“All the districts have Covid testing labs. Genome sequencing needs expert systems and modern equipment. Spread of Omicron has necessitated sending test samples for genome sequencing. Arrangements would be made to get the test reports quickly,” Bommai said.

State witnessed 27.45% hike in Covid caseload last week: Health Minister

Even as concerns over the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus loom over Karnataka — which reported the country’s first two such cases — the active caseload in the state has seen a rise of over 25 per cent in the first week of December.

According to Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, the state has witnessed a rise of 27.45 per cent in the seven-day moving average of new Covid-19 cases in the first week of December, compared to a week earlier. “After falling for 6 straight months, Covid numbers are seeing an uptick over the last two weeks in Karnataka. Caution is the word! Mask up Karnataka!,” he tweeted.

(With PTI inputs)