Bengaluru doctor arrested for assaulting couple over Bangladesh claim

The police, however, said they are yet to verify the claims about the couple's nationality and immigration status. (Representational image)

The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a doctor, a day after he allegedly intimidated and assaulted a couple after accusing them of being Bangladesh nationals who were previously deported from India.

The police, however, said they are yet to verify the claims about the couple’s nationality and immigration status.

According to the police, Dr Nagendrappa, who runs Sai Clinic at Bettadasapura, allegedly waylaid the couple — Nasreena, 23, and her husband, Mohammad Bilal — on Hadosiddapura Road while they were walking from Sarjapur Main Road on Wednesday morning.

In her complaint, Nasreena alleged that the doctor verbally abused them in Hindi on the grounds of their nationality, before dragging and assaulting her. She added that Dr Nagendrappa then turned to Bilal, repeatedly hit him on his head and back, knocked him to the ground, kicked him, and threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.