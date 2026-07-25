Bengaluru doctor arrested for assaulting couple over Bangladesh claim

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The Bengaluru police on Thursday arrested a doctor, a day after he allegedly intimidated and assaulted a couple after accusing them of being Bangladesh nationals who were previously deported from India.
The police, however, said they are yet to verify the claims about the couple’s nationality and immigration status.
According to the police, Dr Nagendrappa, who runs Sai Clinic at Bettadasapura, allegedly waylaid the couple — Nasreena, 23, and her husband, Mohammad Bilal — on Hadosiddapura Road while they were walking from Sarjapur Main Road on Wednesday morning.
In her complaint, Nasreena alleged that the doctor verbally abused them in Hindi on the grounds of their nationality, before dragging and assaulting her. She added that Dr Nagendrappa then turned to Bilal, repeatedly hit him on his head and back, knocked him to the ground, kicked him, and threatened to kill them if they reported the incident.
The Bellandur police have booked the doctor for assault, insulting the modesty of a woman, wrongful restraint, and criminal intimidation.
“We are continuing our investigation into the incident,” said an officer.
A video of the altercation has also surfaced on social media after the doctor’s arrest. In the clip, he is purportedly heard accusing the couple of being from Bangladesh and claiming that they had previously been deported from India but had returned. Bilal is heard responding in Kannada that he has been living in Bengaluru for the past 20 years. The video also shows the accused slapping Bilal.
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