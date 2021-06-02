Bengaluru: Doc arrested a year after she stole baby from hospital, sold to couple for Rs 14.5 lakh

The doctor, who lied to the couple and wanted to arrange a baby for them, started looking for an infant and went to a maternity home in Chamarajpet. (Representational Image)

The mystery behind the kidnapping of a newborn child from a BBMP hospital has finally been solved with the arrest of a doctor by the Bengaluru Police. The police cracked the one-year-old case after the Bengaluru South police arrested Dr Rashmi Shashikumar, who was until recently working with a private hospital in Bannerghatta as a psychiatrist.

According to the police, Dr Shashikumar allegedly kidnapped an infant from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) maternity home in Chamarajpet. The doctor allegedly sold the infant to a couple from North Karnataka who was consulting her for issues related to childbirth.

Dr Rashmi had taken Rs 14.5 lakh from the couple and promised them a baby which will be by surrogacy in May 2020. Speaking to Indianexpress.com, Harish Pandey, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, said, “According to preliminary investigation, the baby was kidnapped in May last from BBMP hospital, the infant belonged to the mother, Husna Banu and her husband Naveed, who had approached us and a complaint was lodged. We had formed a team with 20 personnel to investigate this case.”

“The accused was traced after a thorough analysis of phone calls and the CCTV footage which we had collected from the hospital premises. During the investigation, we had a list of suspects and the accused doctor was also one of them, whenever we asked her she delayed recording her statement and this made our investigation team grow suspicious of her,” he added.

The couple had been consulting Dr Shashikumar for many years now and she suggested they opt for surrogacy. “She lied to the couple saying that she could arrange for a surrogate mother and the due date was May 28, 2020, police said, adding that the couple was unaware of the doctor’s alleged crime of kidnapping the baby. The doctor even produced fake medical records of the surrogate mother to the North Karnataka couples to make them believe.

The doctor, who lied to the couple and wanted to arrange a baby for them, started looking for an infant and went to a maternity home in Chamarajpet. According to police, the accused visited the BBMP hospital on May 28 and 29 last year looking for the baby and finally, she saw Husna Banu’s infant and managed to kidnap the baby boy through the back gate. Later, the accused doctor gave the baby to the North Karnataka couple saying the baby is born to them through surrogacy.

DCP Pandey said the baby will be handed over to its birth parents after the completion of formalities and further investigation on the case is going on.