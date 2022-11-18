Bangalore water supply cut: Disruption in water supply in some parts of city. Here are the affected areas

Water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Bengaluru between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm on Friday. The disruption has been caused due to the shifting of water supply lines from KR Puram to Silk Road along the outer ring road, city authorities have announced.

Here is a full list of areas that will be affected:

Jamboosawari Dinne

Puttenahalli

Konanakunte Cross

Jaraganahalli

J.P. Nagar 4th, 5th 6th & 7th Stage

Chunchakatte Main Road

Kottanoor Dinne Main Road

Doresanipalya

Bannerghatta Main Road

Jayadeva Hospital

4th ‘T’ Block Part ‘A’

Tilak Nagar

Vijaya Bank Layout

Bilekahalli

Rolle colony

Kodichikkanahalli

Bommanahalli

Hongasandra

H.S.R. Layout 1 to 7 Sector

Mangammanapallya

Hosapallya

Electronic City 1st and 2nd Phase

3rd Block Koramangala

Kudre Mukha Colony

Maestri Palya

4th Block Koramangala

S.T Bed

Srinivagilu

New Gurappana palya

G.palya

K.E.B.layout

Sudarshanslum

Bismilla nagar

Maruthi layout

Narayanappa garden

Balaji nagar

Bhavani nagar

Bharathi layout

Mico Layout

N.S.Palya and surrounding areas