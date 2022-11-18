Bangalore water supply cut: Disruption in water supply in some parts of city. Here are the affected areas

Water supply will be disrupted in several parts of Bengaluru between 6.00 am and 6.00 pm on Friday. The disruption has been caused due to the shifting of water supply lines from KR Puram to Silk Road along the outer ring road, city authorities have announced.
Here is a full list of areas that will be affected:
Jamboosawari Dinne
Puttenahalli
Konanakunte Cross
Jaraganahalli
J.P. Nagar 4th, 5th 6th & 7th Stage
Chunchakatte Main Road
Kottanoor Dinne Main Road
Doresanipalya
Bannerghatta Main Road
Jayadeva Hospital
4th ‘T’ Block Part ‘A’
Tilak Nagar
Vijaya Bank Layout
Bilekahalli
Rolle colony
Kodichikkanahalli
Bommanahalli
Hongasandra
H.S.R. Layout 1 to 7 Sector
Mangammanapallya
Hosapallya
Electronic City 1st and 2nd Phase
3rd Block Koramangala
Kudre Mukha Colony
Maestri Palya
4th Block Koramangala
S.T Bed
Srinivagilu
New Gurappana palya
G.palya
K.E.B.layout
Sudarshanslum
Bismilla nagar
Maruthi layout
Narayanappa garden
Balaji nagar
Bhavani nagar
Bharathi layout
Mico Layout
N.S.Palya and surrounding areas