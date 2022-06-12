Bengaluru: ‘I forget my disability while shooting,’ says Para Shooting World Cup gold medallist Sriharsha Devaraddi

In 2013, Sriharsha Devaraddi was working as an area manager for an insurance company. Cut to June 2022, he was at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup in France, soaking in victory. The 41-year-old Devaraddi bagged the gold medal at the para shooting world cup in R4-mixed 10m rifle standing SH2 with 253.1 points. He is also the second Indian to have earned a quota for the 2024 Paris Paralympics by virtue of winning the gold medal.

However, the nine-year-long journey from being an insurance marketer in 2013 to the podium finish at the para shooting world cup in 2022, was not without challenges. Devaraddi met with an accident in 2013, suffering a spinal cord injury after falling off his two-wheeler on a road filled with gravel. He was declared 75 per cent quadriplegic after the accident.

Speaking to indianexpress.com from Paris, Devaraddi said, “I was a sportsman back in my college days and used to play badminton. However, after my accident, I felt the need to support myself and joined an NGO as a programme associate to conduct skill development classes. But the sportsman within me kept nudging me. I realized I would not fit into physically demanding sports. That is when I thought I should pursue shooting, where I could aim and shoot from a wheelchair,” said Devaraddi, who joined a shooting academy in Hubballi in 2017.

Devaraddi later moved to Bengaluru to avail better training facilities, as he realised that the training academy in Hubballi lacked certified shooters. “I moved to Bengaluru because the shooting academy in Hubballi offered substandard training. It affected my performance and I was forced to relocate to Bengaluru. Most of my training expenses were covered from my parents’ pension and my wife, Shobha, has also been very supportive. We moved to Bengaluru and stayed in a PG because our finances were not strong,” said Devaraddi, who later started training under shooter Rakesh Manpat.

Devaraddi was advised to train under the SH2 category meant for amputees and those affected by spinal cord injury. “It was very difficult for me to press the trigger because my hands did not have any strength. However, the flexibility in the guidelines of the International Paralympic Committee and the provision for use of extensions and spring stands helped me. My wife is my loader and she has contributed more than 50 per cent to my victories.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Devaraddi won a bronze medal on his debut in the National Para-shooting championship in 2017-18. In the following year, he won two silver medals in the National Championships. He also won two silver medals at the IWAS (International Wheelchair Amputee Sports) World Games 2019 held in Sharjah. He participated in World Shooting Para Sport (WSPS) World Cup held in Osijek, Croatia, in July 2019 and qualified for the WSPS World Championship held in Sydney, Australia, in 2019, as part of the Indian contingent.

Devaraddi was selected by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and also became a certified para shooter.

He participated in the 50m rifle event at the para shooting world cup Friday but secured a lower ranking. “The rifles you need for 50m are of higher range, and they cannot be easily accessed. The export regulations for these rifles are tough and I had to borrow the rifle from a fellow participant,” said Devaraddi.

Talking about his takeaways so far from para shooting, he said, “Shooting has taught me to test my capabilities and see how far I can go. When I am shooting, I forget my disability and that I am on a wheelchair. All that I see is my target. I would like to appeal to the National Rifle Association of India to encourage para shooters and support their training, access to higher range of rifles and also regulate shooting academies comprising certified trainers.”