Bengaluru traffic: How a digital twin could cut travel time by 30%

For a city where a 10-km journey takes an average of 36 minutes and nine seconds, traffic congestion is an everyday challenge. Bengaluru, ranked the world’s second-most congested city in the 2025 TomTom Traffic Index, could get a digital twin to help authorities understand traffic patterns and test transport solutions virtually. Proposed by Bharat1.ai, the initiative would integrate mobility data across transport modes to identify congestion hotspots, improve connectivity and potentially support public-safety planning.

The proposal was presented on September 24 at the 3rd National Conference on Women’s Safety and Security in Bengaluru.

Commuters in Bengaluru, where the congestion level is 74.4 per cent, lost an estimated 168 hours to rush-hour traffic over the year.

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“The initial focus would be on major roads and mobility corridors, rather than modelling the entire city at once. One of the proposed outputs is a digital hotspot map that identifies locations where congestion repeatedly occurs and allows authorities to compare possible interventions,” Umakant Soni, co-founder of Bharat1.ai, told The Indian Express. He added that the longer-term target is to reduce travel time by about 30 per cent.

The initiative seeks to bring together mobility data that is currently spread across multiple agencies and private platforms. The idea is to create a digital “twin” of Bengaluru — a computational model that can simulate how people and vehicles move across the city and help authorities understand how changes to the transport network could affect traffic and public safety.

It aims to build a shared picture of the city’s mobility patterns by integrating data from two-wheelers, cars, buses, Metro services, and other transport systems. The objective is to address a key gap in urban planning – the absence of a unified, continuously updated understanding of how different modes of transport interact and how movement changes across locations and times of the day.

What would a digital twin of Bengaluru do?

Unlike a conventional digital map, which primarily shows roads and locations, a digital twin would attempt to model how the city functions. By analysing movement patterns across different transport networks, it could identify recurring bottlenecks, track congestion hotspots, and simulate the likely effects of proposed traffic-management measures.

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For instance, if commuters exiting a Metro station routinely face long waits for buses, autorickshaws or cabs, the model could help authorities assess whether changes to feeder services or their frequency would improve connectivity. Similarly, proposals to relocate a bus stop, restrict a U-turn or modify a traffic restriction could be tested virtually to understand their likely effects before being implemented.

Also read | Bengaluru traffic: Residents wait 30 minutes just to exit their own apartment complex

The simulations could also account for differences in traffic patterns across days and times, as well as disruptions caused by rain, road closures and other incidents. If a proposed intervention is likely to ease congestion on one stretch but create a bottleneck elsewhere, the model could help identify that possibility in advance.

How it could help police

While traffic management is an immediate application, the proposed system could also offer the police a broader understanding of how movement patterns across Bengaluru relate to public safety.

For example, a consolidated view of mobility data could help identify areas that become isolated at particular times, locations with limited public transport connectivity, and transport hubs where large numbers of people gather or disperse. Such information could assist the police in assessing where additional patrols, emergency-response vehicles, or other resources may be required.

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In the context of women’s safety, this could complement existing measures such as CCTV surveillance and emergency-response systems. By providing information about movement patterns and connectivity, the model could help authorities identify potential vulnerabilities and plan deployments more systematically. However, these are potential applications, and their feasibility would depend on the data available and how the system is integrated with existing police infrastructure.

The proposal was discussed with authorities at the conference, with Bharat1.ai saying it received encouraging feedback. The next step, according to the company, is to submit a concept note and take discussions forward.

The Bengaluru Police Innovation Centre has also indicated its openness to collaborating with startups and technology companies developing public-safety solutions. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner is planning a roundtable to let cybersecurity startups present their technologies and discuss potential applications for policing.

Mamatha Venkatesh, chief marketing officer of Bharat1.ai and former head of Startup India, said the conference provided an opportunity for technology companies and the police to better understand each other’s requirements. She said Karnataka’s existing public-private partnership ecosystem could help facilitate collaborations between government agencies and industry.

Challenge of bringing data together

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For the digital twin to work, the central challenge will be integrating information held by different stakeholders. Government agencies, public transport operators and private mobility companies each hold different parts of the picture. Without a mechanism to integrate these datasets, authorities may continue to assess traffic and mobility problems in separate systems, limiting their ability to understand how one part of the network affects another.

Bharat1.ai has proposed a mobility lab involving startups, academic institutions, researchers, government agencies, and private companies to facilitate collaboration and develop the system. Discussions have begun with some mobility and transport players, while the company is also engaging with government officials and Metro representatives.