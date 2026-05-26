Rs 24-crore ‘digital arrest’ scam probe in Bengaluru reveals accused’s link to cases nationwide

The police uncovered links between the accused and multiple cyber fraud cases across the country (Image generated using AI).

The investigation into a Rs 24-crore ‘digital arrest’ scam involving a 74-year-old retired teacher in Bengaluru has widened further, with the Karnataka State Cyber Command (KSCC) uncovering links between the accused and multiple cyber fraud cases across the country, including a Rs 15-crore case registered in Belagavi.

The six arrested accused have been identified as N Sivagnanam from Erode in Tamil Nadu, Akkach Mallick from Mumbai, Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Om Prakash Rajput from New Delhi, and Gaurav Kumar from Bihar.

According to the Cyber Command Unit (CCU), two among the arrested accused — Palak Bhai Patel and Amit Narendra Patel — were allegedly involved in another ‘digital arrest’ fraud case registered at the CEN crime police station in Belagavi city involving cheating of nearly Rs 15 crore.