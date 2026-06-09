As logjam over Bengaluru development portfolio continues, insiders point fingers at CM Shivakumar

Five days after his appointment as Bengaluru development minister, Krishna Byre Gowda has yet to assume charge. The delay stems from confusion over the scope of his portfolio, as not all departments governing Bengaluru have been handed over to him.

While allocating the portfolios last week, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar retained the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA), among the other unallocated portfolios. It was also unclear who would handle the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s town planning department.

Dissent erupted soon after the portfolio allocation last week, with senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, who was made the irrigation minister, demanding the Bengaluru development portfolio. Shivakumar’s decision to retain the charge of the BDA and the BMRDA was then interpreted as a move to mollify Reddy by handing him control over the two bodies later.