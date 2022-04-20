Bengaluru court allows ED plea for separate trial of US-based CEO of Devas Multimedia in money-laundering case

A special court in Bengaluru has ordered the splitting of the trial in a money-laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against startup Devas Multimedia citing the improbability of bringing the US-based CEO of the firm to trial in a reasonable time.

The special court ordered the separation of the trial of Devas Multimedia CEO Ramachandran Vishwanathan from the trial of four India-based executives of the firm and a former official of the Antrix Corporation – the commercial arm of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The money-laundering case was filed by the ED against Devas Multimedia and others in the aftermath of a failed 2005 satellite deal between Devas Multimedia and ISRO’s Antrix Corporation. The ED filed a charge sheet in 2018 against the US-based CEO of Devas Multimedia, a director of the firm M G Chandrashekar, Devas CTOs Desaraju Venugopal, Nataraj Dakshinamurthy, a finance director Ranganathan Mohan, three Devas subsidiaries, and K R Sridharamurthy the former executive director Antrix Corporation. The ED alleged that Devas Multimedia transferred 85 per cent of Rs 579 crore of foreign funding it received through a 2005 deal with Antrix.

The special court stated that “there is no possibility of securing the accused No. 2 (Vishwanathan) and accused No. 7 (a US arm of Devas) represented by accused No. 2 either within a reasonable time or in the near future”.

“As the possibility of securing them appears to stretch infinite it is not justified to keep the case pending against other accused,” the judge of the special court K L Ashok said in his recent order.

The ED sought the split in the case on the grounds that no progress had been made despite the lapse of over three years since the filing of the chargesheet. It argued that many cases involving economic offenders had not been prosecuted due to the difficulty in extraditing the accused persons from foreign countries. It also argued that if an accused cannot be brought to trial in a reasonable time, the case can be split up as per Chapter IV of the Karnataka Criminal Rules of Practice with the case against the available accused being prosecuted as per law.

Advocates for some of the available accused in the case had opposed the splitting of the trial because a similar plea was dismissed in September 2021 by the special court. They argued that a split would be premature since investigations on some aspects were already underway.

The ED investigation of money laundering against Devas Multimedia is a fallout of a failed 2005 deal between Devas Multimedia and Antrix Corp, an ISRO commercial arm for the launch of two communication satellites. Under the 2005 deal, ISRO was contracted to lease two communication satellites for 12 years at Rs 167 crore to Devas Multimedia. The startup was to provide video-audio services to mobile platforms in India using the space band or S-band spectrum transponders on ISRO’s GSAT 6 and 6A satellites built at Rs 766 crore by ISRO.

The Devas Multimedia-Antrix Corporation (ISRO) agreement was annulled by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in February 2011 following allegations of the contract being a ‘sweetheart deal’- in the backdrop of the 2G scam in the telecom sector. The UPA annulled the deal citing demand for the S-band spectrum by the defence sector. After the NDA government came to power in 2014 ,the CBI and the ED were asked to investigate the 2005 deal.

After the cancellation of the 2005 deal in 2011, foreign investors in Devas Multimedia – the German telecom major Deutsche Telekom, three Mauritius-based foreign investors and Devas Multimedia approached international tribunals seeking damages for the failed deal. Devas Multimedia was awarded a compensation of $1.2 billion by an International Chamber of Commerce tribunal on September 14, 2015. The compensation award was confirmed by a US federal court on October 27, 2020.

Antrix Corporation appealed to a US court against this order and the Supreme Court of India asked for the ICC tribunal award to be kept in abeyance through a November 4, 2020 order.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India ordered the liquidation of Devas Multimedia on May 25, 2021, following a plea by Antrix Corporation. The NCLT order for winding up Devas Multimedia was upheld by the Supreme Court of India in January this year.