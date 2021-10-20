Design district on lines of Dubai’s d3 to come up in Bengaluru, says Karnataka minister

The Karnataka government is planning to establish a ‘Bengaluru Design District’ on the lines of the Dubai Design District, which is popularly known as the ‘d3’. The ‘Bengaluru Design District’ will be set up with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore on 100-150 acres of land. It will also host a ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’, Science and Technology Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said here on Wednesday.

Narayan had visited the d3 (Dubai Design District) along with senior officials on Sunday. After returning home from his four-day trip to the Dubai Expo, he announced the plans of setting up the ‘Bengaluru Design District’.

“Investors from the UAE, Qatar, Egypt and Saudi Arabia agree that Karnataka is an ideal destination for investments. Hence, we are planning to set up a world-class design district in Bengaluru,” Narayan said.

“The design district will be constructed on 100-150 acres of land in the city. This will be better than the one in Dubai in terms of quality,” he added.

The minister also said the Karnataka government has plans to organise a ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’, and make it the largest such festival in the world.

“The Bengaluru Design District will benefit corporates, media and advertising companies, product and service design companies, design start-ups and digital design companies, among others,” he said.

Narayan also said that during his four-day trip to Dubai, he held talks with Dubai land development authorities to establish a water theme park in Bengaluru. “A delegation of UAE investors will visit Karnataka in November to sign investment agreements with the state government. The Gulf Islamic Investment Group alone will invest Rs 3,500 crore in Karnataka over a three-year period,” Narayan said.