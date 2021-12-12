Bengaluru: Man arrested for derogatory post on General Bipin Rawat’s death

Bengaluru police on Sunday arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly posting a derogatory message about the death of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Facebook. He is one of the two Facebook users booked by the police on Saturday for derogatory posts on the CDS. This is the first arrest in Karnataka over remarks on the demise of Rawat.

The arrested is identified as Vasanth Kumar TK, a native of Mysuru working in a private hospital in Bengaluru as a lab technician. He has been sent to judicial custody.

According to the Vidhana Soudha police, who have registered a case under IPC section 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), Kumar was tracked after the social media wing of Bengaluru city police noticed his message.

A complaint was filed by Deepa, a police officer working with the social media wing in the command centre of Bengaluru city police after the public had brought the post to their notice. A case has been registered against Vasanth Kumar in Mangaluru city also.

Vasanth Kumar has been produced before a local court and further probe is underway, said the police.