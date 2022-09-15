Bengaluru: Depressed by brother jailed, woman dies by suicide after killing younger son

A 48-year-old woman died allegedly by suicide after killing her 13-year old-son in Karnataka capital Bengaluru Tuesday night as she was depressed that her brother was prisoned in a dowry harassment case, police said.

The deceased Lakshmamma and her son Madan, a school student, are residents of Hosaguddadahalli in Bengaluru.

The incident came to light Tuesday night when her husband Shivalinge Gowda, who runs a restaurant, returned home along with the elder son Prasad.

This took place when Prasad, who helps his father at work, called his mother over the phone. When she did not receive the call, they arrived home and found the duo dead.

Lakshmamma has left behind an audio note on her mobile phone where she said that she was depressed by the ordeal that her younger brother Siddegowda was facing, police said.

Lakshmamma, who had taken care of her brother’s education, and shared a close bond with him.

Siddegowda married a woman named Preethi six years ago. The relationship, however, strained in the next few months and both were separated.

A dowry harassment case was registered against Siddegowda few months ago following which the police filed a chargesheet against him.

As Siddegowda failed to attend the court hearing, the court declared him a proclaimed offender. The police later arrested him and he was sent behind bars.

Lakshmamma was depressed that now her brother’s life was shattered as he married the woman of her choice.

Lakshmamma hanged her son Madan first around 8 pm Tuesday and later she allegedly died by suicide.

Byatarayanapura police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against Preethi and her nine family members.