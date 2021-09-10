Bengaluru sees 6 times rise in dengue cases in 3 months

The monsoon season in Bengaluru has resulted in a steady increase in dengue cases being reported in the city with the number of cases rising from 102 in May — prior to the onset of the monsoon — to 677 in August. The situation is however not alarming, BBMP officials have stated.

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) date, out of 12,203 samples tested for dengue in the city from May to August, 1,304 have been found positive. Among the eight zones of the BBMP, the east zone has registered the highest number of cases at 438, followed by south zone with 319.

There has been a consistent surge in the number of dengue cases within the municipal limits since May when the total positive cases were 102, followed by June with 174 cases, July with 351 cases and August with 677 cases.

“There is definitely an increase in the number of cases. However, it is not of much concern. The situation is under control. We are monitoring and wherever the cases are being reported we are intensifying fogging to prevent larvae production. Usually the cases rise during monsoon,” BBMP chief health officer B K Vijendra stated.

The Karnataka government has been allocated immunoglobulin M (IgM) test kits for dengue by the Union government. The kits are considered to be accurate to confirm dengue cases.

With the prevalence of Covid-19, experts have suggested the possibility of severe dengue among patients who have suffered from Covid.

“Yes, there is an increase in the number of dengue cases. Those who have a history of having recovered from Covid tend to suffer from severe forms of dengue,” said Dr Jagadish Hiremath, medical director at Ace Suhas Multispeciality Hospital.

“Viral infections are common during the monsoon. In the present times of the pandemic, we cannot ignore any infection. Following Covid-appropriate behaviour will surely help contain the spread of all kinds of viral infections,” he said.