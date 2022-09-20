Bengaluru demolition drive: Slabs on SWDs near Wipro, Greenwood Residency apartment removed

The Bengaluru civic body continued its demolition drive against encroachments on storm water drains (SWD) in the Mahadevapura zone Tuesday. Slabs kept on the SWD near Wipro and concrete slabs on the drains inside Greenwood Residency apartment were removed by the officials.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in a statement added, “The slabs on an 80-metre-long drain on the east and west sides of the Bagmane Tech Park will be removed by the tech park itself.”

The BBMP said that 630 encroachments on the SWDs across the city are yet to be removed. (Express) The BBMP said that 630 encroachments on the SWDs across the city are yet to be removed. (Express)

In a survey carried out by the Land Survey Department at Kasavanahalli, it was found that five sheds have been constructed over an SWD, out of which one was removed Tuesday and the four others will be removed Wednesday.

Addressing the media in Mysuru, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka also reiterated that the drive against encroachments will continue without any bias between the rich and the poor. “The anti-encroachment drives will continue on a regular basis or else illegal constructions on drains will come up again. We are expecting another spell of rain so it is necessary to remove encroachments,” he said.

The Land Department in its survey found out that the Bagmane Tech Park has covered the upper portion of the drain at a spot on a particular stretch and on the same stretch, the Purva Parkridge, which houses 149 villas, has encroached the SWD at three places. The BBMP on September 14 had served a notice to Purva Parkridge on the encroachment of the SWD.

Demolition at work in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

However, the Karnataka High Court on September 20 granted a stay on the demolition at Purva Parkridge.

Countering the claims made by the BBMP, Abhishek Kapoor, CEO, Puravankara Ltd, in a statement said, “Purva Parkridge is developed and completed as per the plan approved by BDA following the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) of 1995. The development sanction was received in 2004, and the project was completed in 2008. The existing zoning and CDP plans for the area were submitted to the authorities for approval at the time, and end-to-end compliance was ensured. We must work towards finding a solution, keeping in mind the overall development in the area and the legal rights of the people involved. Puravankara is keen to work with the authorities in the interest of the public to find a long-term solution to the challenges faced in the city.”

